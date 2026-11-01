Woman charged after allegedly driving while intoxicated with two children

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A woman has been charged after allegedly driving her two children around trick or treating while intoxicated Saturday night in North Tonawanda.

Amanda Lauzau, 39, of North Tonawanda, was arrested and charged with the following:



Aggravated DWI/passenger less than 16 years old

Driving while intoxicated

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

According to the City of North Tonawanda Police Department, just before 7 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Ward Road for a complaint of an intoxicated driver.

The caller told police that the suspect was allegedly driving her two children around trick or treating while intoxicated.

Police found Lauzau and placed her through standardized field sobriety tests, which Lauzau failed. Lauzau submitted to a chemical breath test which showed her BAC to be 0.15%, almost double the legal limit.

Lauzau was held for arraignment and a report was filed with Child Protective Services.