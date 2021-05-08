Woman bicyclist dead after hit by car in Buffalo; Tonawanda man arrested on multiple charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a woman is dead after she was hit by a car while riding her bike, and a Tonawanda man has been arrested on multiple charges.

Police say 24-year-old Zaire Pittman of Tonawanda was driving a Ford Taurus when he allegedly hit a woman bicyclist with his car on East Ferry Street near Wohlers Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The woman was declared dead at the scene.

Police are still working to identify the woman who was killed.

Pittman has been charged with Vehicular Manslaughter in the second degree and ability impaired by drugs.