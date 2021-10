LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say a Massachusetts woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to bring a stolen gun from Michigan into Canada at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge.

Investigators say 23-year-old Alyssa Peckham allegedly stole the gun from Grand Rapids, Mich. in October 2020.

Peckham attempted to enter Canada at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge on Thursday.

State police say Peckham is being held at the Niagara County Jail pending arraignment.