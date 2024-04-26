Woman arraigned after pedestrian was struck and killed on Transit Road in Elma in January

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 37-year-old Stephanie R. Kollatz of Elma was arraigned on one count of leaving the scene of incident resulting in death, one count of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and one count of operation while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked.

Kollatz was also charged with the following New York State Vehicle & Traffic Law violations:



Operating a motor vehicle without insurance

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle on a highway

Operating a motor vehicle by an unlicensed driver

Operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate

Kollatz is accused of driving a minivan north on Transit Road in the Town of Elma and hitting a pedestrian who was walking along the road between French Road and Clinton Street and leaving the scene without reporting the incident to the police. Kollatz was allegedly operating the vehicle with a suspended registration and without a valid driver’s license, vehicle insurance or an inspection certificate.

The district attorney's office said another motorist reported the incident to police and the victim, an unidentified male, died at the scene.

Kollatz is scheduled to return on June 24 for a felony hearing and was released on her own recognizance.