Woman and child dead after house fire in Lackawanna, 2 other children hospitalized

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A woman and a child are dead after a house fire in Lackawanna.

The fire happened on Tuesday, a little before 10:30 p.m. on Girard Avenue.

Firefighters say four people were at the house at the time of the fire. They say a 5-year-old was removed from the roof of the home. Three others were trapped inside an upstairs bedroom but were eventually removed and taken to a hospital.

A 28-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child later died from their injuries.

The 5-year-old child who was rescued from the roof and a 1-month-old infant remain in the hospital.

Authorities say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Pictures and video of the fire are courtesy of FireBuffNY.