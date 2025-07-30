Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman and child dead after house fire in Lackawanna, 2 other children hospitalized

Authorities say a 28-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child are dead after a house fire on Tuesday night on Girard Avenue in Lackawanna.
LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A woman and a child are dead after a house fire in Lackawanna.

The fire happened on Tuesday, a little before 10:30 p.m. on Girard Avenue.

Firefighters say four people were at the house at the time of the fire. They say a 5-year-old was removed from the roof of the home. Three others were trapped inside an upstairs bedroom but were eventually removed and taken to a hospital.

A 28-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child later died from their injuries.

The 5-year-old child who was rescued from the roof and a 1-month-old infant remain in the hospital.

Authorities say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Pictures and video of the fire are courtesy of FireBuffNY.

