Woman accused of stealing over $11,000 from multiple patients at Dunkirk nursing facility

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced that a woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing over $11,000 from multiple patients at a nursing facility in the Town of Dunkirk.

The sheriff's office said investigators received a complaint in April, and after a months-long investigation, 45-year-old Stacey Fadale was charged with third-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsifying business records.

Fadale is accused of stealing over $11,000 from multiple patients at the facility over the course of several years and destroying records to help conceal the larceny of patient funds.

The sheriff's office said a warrant of arrest was applied for out of the Town of Dunkirk Court, and Fadale turned herself in on Wednesday. Fadale was arraigned at the Chautauqua County Jail Centralized Arraignment Program.