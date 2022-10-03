Woman accused of stealing funds from Hamburg Hawks youth hockey team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 43-year-old Colleen Wheeler of the Town of Hamburg was arraigned Friday in Hamburg Town Court on one count of third-degree grand larceny.

According to the district attorney's office Wheeler, while working as the manager of the Hamburg Hawks youth hockey team, allegedly stole approximately $6,000 from the organization between April 2019 and March 2022. The district attorney's office said Wheeler allegedly stole the money by making a series of unauthorized transactions from the team’s bank account and failing to pay for her own child’s hockey team fees.

She was released on her own recognizance as the charge is a non-qualifying offense for bail and is scheduled to return on November 10 for a felony hearing.

If convicted, Wheeler faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.