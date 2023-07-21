WNY's connection to the US Women's National Team

ELMA. NY — The US Women's National Team is set to play against Vietnam in the Women's FIFA World Cup on Friday at 9 pm (EST) and one Western New York soccer coach remembers one team player for her tenacity and talent.

Aaran Lines is the Vice President of the Western New York Flash in Elma, which used to be apart of the National Women's Soccer League.. Back in 2011 he coached the now USWNT captain Alex Morgan.

Lines says he remembers the pure talent that Morgan displayed on and off the field.

WKBW

"Having coached Alex Morgan and Lynn Williams on that roster, they are fantastic personalities and phenomenal talent."

Since the WNY Flash moved to the Carolina's leaving WNY, Lines now coaches kids through the Flash's Youth Academy, and the kids on the team tell 7 News just how special it is to train in the same facility as Morgan and now retired Abby Wambach.

WKBW

"Everyday I am like 'oh my gosh.' It's super cool to me and to think like one day hopefully you can be like them. It gives you a lot of hope that you can do it if you are in the Flash."

WKBW

"I can see myself in their shoes and how they are playing in the world cup and its super inspiring to have a coach that also coached them."

The United States Women's Teams kick off is at 9 pm and will hopefully lead the women to their fifth title win.