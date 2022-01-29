WNYers with Ukraine ties paying close attention to escalating Russian tensions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Not far from Downtown Buffalo, along Genesee Street, it’s nearly impossible to miss the Ukrainian flags painted on the facade of a big brick building. It’s the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center.

Every Friday night, a traditional Ukrainian meal is served at the cultural center, and a specific conversation over the food has become common, Russia.

“What's happening now is an extension, well it's an extension of 300 years of Russian aggression,” explained Bandriwsky. Emil Bandriwsky is the president of the cultural center.

While many Ukrainian immigrants moved to Buffalo after World War II, the ties to European country remain strong.

“Some of us still have family and friends there and we're very concerned about the aggression, but you know you can't panic,” he added.

Sunday, the Ukrainian Cultural Center will be hosting a rally at Niagara Falls, a corresponding rally will take place across the river in Canada to show support for Ukraine. That rally starts at 1 o’clock.

Tensions between the two countries have existed for centuries, the hope, especially here on Genesee Street, is nothing more comes of it.