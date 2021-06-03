WNYer wins big on "The $100,000 Pyramid"

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New Yorker has won $50,000 on the game show "The $100,000 Pyramid."

The episode of the show featuring Buffalo native Brad Loliger aired Wednesday evening on ABC.

He was partnered with SNL alumna Rachel Dratch.

Loliger's wife, Mary, tweeted as the episode aired, thanking Dratch for helping her husband win big.

Omg @TheRealDratch thank you for helping my husband to victory and the $50,000!!!!! You and @bloliger had a great run! pic.twitter.com/f4SquxKynF — Mary Loliger (@Mary_Bestest) June 3, 2021

Loliger applied to be on the show in January 2020 and the episode was recorded in August.

He had to keep the results of the show secret since then, and says the opportunity to be on the show was "a dream come true."