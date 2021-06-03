Watch
WNYer wins big on "The $100,000 Pyramid"

A Western New Yorker has won $50,000 on the game show "The $100,000 Pyramid."
Posted at 5:47 AM, Jun 03, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New Yorker has won $50,000 on the game show "The $100,000 Pyramid."

The episode of the show featuring Buffalo native Brad Loliger aired Wednesday evening on ABC.

He was partnered with SNL alumna Rachel Dratch.

Loliger's wife, Mary, tweeted as the episode aired, thanking Dratch for helping her husband win big.

Loliger applied to be on the show in January 2020 and the episode was recorded in August.

He had to keep the results of the show secret since then, and says the opportunity to be on the show was "a dream come true."

