WNY veterans react to Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's been nearly 20 years since the United States and its allies entered into the war with the Taliban in Afghanistan. Thursday's attack on U.S. forces, in addition to the take over of the country by the Taliban, has been a tough to watch for some local veterans.

"I just don't understand how we're moving backwards over the past 20 years," said Jason Jaskula, a Sergeant Major with Army Reserve. The head of the K.I.A. Memorial March didn't serve in Afghanistan, but did serve in Iraq from 2004-2006

He's frustrated seeing the Taliban take over, after all the work that was put into Afghanistan He thinks of the little girls who's futures will be vastly different under Taliban control.

"If we left that community stable, they would be in a better place," said Jaskula. "They would have been able to take over that country, educate further. And it just seems all that is going to be all for nothing."

State Senator Robert Ortt served for the Army National Guard in Afghanistan. He's displeased with the administration's handling of the country's exit from Afghanistan.

He shared his frustration in a statement:

"It has been extremely difficult to watch the devastating loss of American lives in Kabul. My heart breaks for their families and loved ones. This terrorist attack is a painful reminder that extremists are intent on killing Americans​."