WNY Trooper injured in crash outside Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New Yorker, working as a NYS Trooper in Northern New York, is now fighting to recover following a crash outside Watertown.

Trooper Alicia Gorka, who is originally from Silver Creek, was involved in the crash early Thursday morning on State Route 342 in the Town of Pamelia.

Investigators say the crash occurred when a pick-up truck turned into the path of Gorka's Ford Fusion.

29-year-old Gorka is now being treated at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where she is having surgery on both legs.

The other driver involved, 29-year-old Jermayne Warren was issued an appearance ticket for Failure to Yield the Right of Way.

Gorka graduated in March from the NYS Police Academy.