WNY Trash Mob launches Earth Day cleanup competition

Posted at 12:19 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 12:19:02-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — WNY Trash Mob has launched registration for its TRASH MOB! Earth Day Cleanup Competition.

Here's how to enter:
1. Pick an area
2. Grab a trash bag from home or one of the Partnering Hub locations (these will be announced periodically on the page - WNYTrashMob on Facebook and WNYTrashmob
3. Clean and take photos or your trash collection.
4. Tag @WestSideTrashMob to enter the competition.

A panel of jurors will select winners based on number of participants, amount of trash collected, and more than a dozen creative categories. Prizes will include gift certificates to local businesses, donations from local artists, plants, and more.

WNY Trash Mob is a group of community organizations across Buffalo dedicated to building community and promoting a culture of neighborhood beautification throughout Buffalo’s West Side and beyond. As part of our strategy, it organizes and hosts monthly cleanups on the last Sunday of the fair weather months.

