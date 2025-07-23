WNY trading card shops team up to host Queen City Card Show at The Powerhouse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three Western New York trading card shops have teamed up to host the first-ever Queen City Card Show at The Powerhouse on August 8 and 9.

Pallet Town Poke Shop in Depew, and card show vendors RJ’s Card Store and Shake & Break 716 organized the event after the success of Buffalo Trading Card Con in April.

The show will feature sports cards, Pokémon cards, TCG cards and sports memorabilia.

It will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on August 8 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 9.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, and general admission is $5 per day. Organizers said early access passes will also be available at the door for $20 per day for entry at 5 p.m. on Aug. 8 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 9.

You can find more information here.