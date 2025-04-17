WNY trading card shops team up to host Buffalo Trading Card Con at The Powerhouse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three Western New York trading card shops have teamed up to host Buffalo Trading Card Con at The Powerhouse on April 27.

Pallet Town Poke Shop, RJ’s Card Store and Shake & Break 716 will host what organizers say is Buffalo's first large-scale Trading Card Con and the region’s largest Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) Tournament.

“This trading card show is the first of its kind in Western New York and we’re excited to welcome trading card hobbyists and families to this event at The Powerhouse. While Pokémon is a great draw as the highest-grossing media franchise in the world, we also have other great trading card games featured, like Magic, Yu-Gi-Oh!, One Piece, Digimon, Flesh and Blood and more.” - Sam Hasan, owner of Pallet Town Poke Shop and Professor Sam’s Card Shop

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $5 at the door (cash only); children 12 and under are free.

Entry into the Trading Card Tournament costs $50. You can email ProfessorSamsCardShop@gmail.com to reserve a spot.

Organizers say the event will also feature:



120+ vendors with Pokemon cards, Magic cards, crafts, custom art, homemade crafts, video games, toys, Funko Pops, comics and more

An exclusive 26 Shirts-designed t-shirt available to order

A meet & greet and autographs by Jacob Castellon, a voice actor and audiobook narrator best known for his work as the former voice of Pokémon Trainer Kabu and his audio work for Dungeons & Dragons

You can find more information here.