WNY tourists in Mexico told to shelter in place following death of cartel leader

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — American tourists in parts of Mexico, including some from Western New York, are being warned to shelter in place following the death of the leader of a powerful drug cartel.

The Mexican Army says it has killed the powerful leader of the New Generation Cartel.

On Sunday, troops targeted Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, also known as El Mencho, during a military operation in the western state of Jalisco.

The operation set off hours of roadblocks and burning vehicles in Jalisco and other states.

Officials say cartels often use these tactics to slow down, or block military moves.

Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing over the tourist city of Puerto Vallarta Sunday afternoon.

It is a popular spring break destination for many Americans, Including our news director Aaron Mason, who is in Puerto Vallarta with a number of other Western New Yorkers, who have been told to shelter in place.

Air Canada has suspended all flights to Puerto Vallarta, but there's no word if any U.S. carriers will follow Air Canada's lead.