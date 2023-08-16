WNY schools hoping to fill vacant positions ahead of start of school in 3 weeks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It is not just parents who may be in need of help this time of year.

In fact, several school districts in Western New York are hanging up the help wanted sign.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun looked into the needs they have and how you can land a job with them.

About three weeks left before the new school year kicks into gear and some school districts have important positions yet to be filled.

"They are in very high needs areas, which is second language, science (we need one) and speech," Niagara Falls City Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie said. "We're finding that very difficult in very common areas, especially speech and second language, across Western New York to fill."

While Niagara Falls City Schools seems to be in good shape with just three roles available other districts have a plethora of positions open based on their websites.

Take Buffalo Public Schools and Williamsville Central School Districts for example.

If you take a look at Williamsville's page, you'll notice an incentive is being offered for certified substitute teachers paying a bonus of $250 at the end of each semester if you work 55 days each.

Ken-Ton Schools are in dire need bus drivers for K-12.

The school district is even offering competitive wages and a signing bonus of up to $1,000.

Applications for some school districts are on a rolling basis, but Laurrie said they will have to switch to plan B if these roles are not filled by the start of school on Thursday, Sep. 7.

"Plan B, to be quite honest with you would be to work to bring some retired teachers back in those content areas who have agreed to work if we didn't have staff in those content areas," Laurrie said.