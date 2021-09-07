WNY school files suit over mask mandate

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Christian Central Academy in Williamsville filed a suit Tuesday, against the State of New York and Erie County. The suit calls for a judge to remove the mandate of in-school masking for the private PK-12 school.

In the suit, it states the school is asking for an immediate injunction because school starts on Wednesday.

When Governor Kathy Hochul took office, she enacted an in-school mask mandate for all schools in New York, that includes private schools.

According to the suit, Christian Central Academy expects 20-25% of its students would not attend school because of the mask mandate. It believes that would cost the school upwards of $500,000.

7 Eyewitness News reached out to Christian Central Academy for a statement on this suit, a representative did not immediately respond.

A spokesperson for the Erie County Department of Health said the county's attorneys will review the legal action, but have no comment.

