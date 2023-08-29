WNY school districts prepare to welcome asylum-seeker students

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the school year fast approaching, local districts are preparing to welcome back students. Some of the asylum seekers who came to Erie County have school-aged children, which means they'll be heading to area classrooms too.

Maryvale School District Superintendent Joseph D'Angelo confirmed on Tuesday with 7 News' Kristen Mirand that the district will welcome 69 students, pre-K through 12th grade.

"Our job is taking care of the kids and that's what we're prepared to do," he said in a phone interview.

D'Angelo said staff registered students on Friday at the hotels.

"Which includes vetting, immunization and health records and that kind of thing and ensuring grade level placement," he explained.

D'Angelo said by welcoming these new students, the district needs to adjust staffing levels and increase bus runs.

"And those are things that we need support from the state to help us pay for because we weren't prepared or plan on paying for these things," he added.

Sweet Home Central School District will be welcoming students who are living in a hotel in the town of Amherst. 7 News did reach out for an interview but received this statement:

Sweet Home Central School District

7 News also reached out to Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa to discuss asylum seekers staying in Amherst, but he declined to interview. He did speak with WBEN on Sunday about school districts welcoming students from families who are seeking asylum.

"New York State via New York City really steps up to ensure the school district has the resources it needs to deal with the influx," Kulpa told WBEN.

Meantime, D'Angelo said the district is feeling prepared for the first day.

"Our staff is great and ready to take on any challenge presented to them and this is no different," he said.