WNY roads closed Friday due to flooding

WKBW Staff
Flooding on River Road in Tonawanda
Posted at 6:28 AM, Feb 18, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Massive amounts of flooding across Western New York are causing a number of road closures Friday morning.

  • Boston:
    • Black Creek Road down to one lane between Shero Road and Hillcroft Drive
  • Colden:
    • Center Street and Partridge Road intersection is closed
  • East Aurora:
    • Blakeley Road is closed between Route 16 and 400 Expressway
  • Elma Center:
    • Jamison Road and Maple Street intersection is closed
  • Evans:
    • Lake Shore Road is closed in both directions from Beach Road to Sturgeon Point Road
  • Hamburg:
    • Heinrich Road is closed from Boston State Road to Eckhart Road
  • Lancaster:
    • Stony Road is closed from Pleasant View Drive to Genesee Street
  • Newfane:
    • Coomer Road is closed McKee Road to McClelland Road
  • Royalton:
    • Simms Road is closed from Riddle Road to Moyer Road
  • Wilson:
    • Wilson Cambria Road is closed in both directions from German Road to North Ridge Road
