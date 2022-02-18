WNY roads closed Friday due to flooding

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Massive amounts of flooding across Western New York are causing a number of road closures Friday morning.
- Boston:
- Black Creek Road down to one lane between Shero Road and Hillcroft Drive
- Colden:
- Center Street and Partridge Road intersection is closed
- East Aurora:
- Blakeley Road is closed between Route 16 and 400 Expressway
- Elma Center:
- Jamison Road and Maple Street intersection is closed
- Evans:
- Lake Shore Road is closed in both directions from Beach Road to Sturgeon Point Road
- Hamburg:
- Heinrich Road is closed from Boston State Road to Eckhart Road
- Lancaster:
- Stony Road is closed from Pleasant View Drive to Genesee Street
- Newfane:
- Coomer Road is closed McKee Road to McClelland Road
- Royalton:
- Simms Road is closed from Riddle Road to Moyer Road
- Wilson:
- Wilson Cambria Road is closed in both directions from German Road to North Ridge Road