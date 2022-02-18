WNY roads closed Friday due to flooding

WKBW Staff

Posted at 6:28 AM, Feb 18, 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Massive amounts of flooding across Western New York are causing a number of road closures Friday morning. Boston:

Black Creek Road down to one lane between Shero Road and Hillcroft Drive

Colden:

Center Street and Partridge Road intersection is closed

East Aurora:

Blakeley Road is closed between Route 16 and 400 Expressway

Elma Center:

Jamison Road and Maple Street intersection is closed

Evans:

Lake Shore Road is closed in both directions from Beach Road to Sturgeon Point Road

Hamburg:

Heinrich Road is closed from Boston State Road to Eckhart Road

Lancaster:

Stony Road is closed from Pleasant View Drive to Genesee Street

Newfane:

Coomer Road is closed McKee Road to McClelland Road

Royalton:

Simms Road is closed from Riddle Road to Moyer Road

Wilson:

Wilson Cambria Road is closed in both directions from German Road to North Ridge Road



Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.