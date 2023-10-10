WNY restaurants take part in week-long effort to raise funds for HIV research

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is a week-long effort in Western New York aimed at helping fight HIV.

More than 40 restaurants are all chipping in a portion of their sales from the week, as part of the 20th annual Dining out for Life fundraiser.

This evening, 7 News' Pheben Kassahun headed out to a few Buffalo favorites to see what this event means to them.

"It's really important to us to do what we can, and where we see an opportunity to be involved and give back, we're going to take it," Graylynn chef manager, Kathryn Hogan said.

The love of food and promoting wellness are on the menu this week.

It is all part of Evergreen Health's annual fundraiser for HIV research.

One restaurant to put on your list this week is Graylynn Gin Bar and Bistro, on Main Street Downtown.

That is where event ambassadors Caitlin Crowell and Jeff Kelly were found.

Each restaurant on this list is donating at least 25% of its food sales to the agency.

Crowell said, "I have been working for AIDS causes for decades. I think a lot of people think that AIDS is a crisis that has passed, and internationally, it has not. Not nationally, not here in Buffalo. It's still a enormous threat to people's life and happiness, and safety."

The latest statistics from the New York State Department of Health show Erie County had 85 new HIV diagnoses in 2020: the highest number outside of New York City.

It had decreased in the County between 2018 and 2019.

As of 2020, Erie County had 2,261 people living with diagnosed HIV.

Casa Azul owner and head chef, Zina Lapi said, "Unfortunately, I do know a couple of people who are affected by it. My father used to work for Evergreen Health. I am very familiar with the great job they are doing over there. We always like to participate and get involved in the community."

Just over a mile away, Casa Azul will be participating as well, starting Tuesday.

They will be serving up fresh options this week, in honor of the event.

Lapi said, "We have some new menu items on board just for people to try out, so we're doing carne asada, we have a new pescado dish and taquitos, things like that."

How does is work?

1. Make plans to dine out or order take out at participating restaurants for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

2. Invite everyone you know to do the same.

3. Spread the word via social media or word of mouth.

4. Donate to Evergreen Health's HIV supportive services and be entered to win a prize!

"It's super important, I think, to not only to bring in awareness for these causes but also talk about all of these health situations happening. I think for local businesses and restaurants to come together and support the cause and support something. It's really special and I think it's important," Casa Azul customer, Alexis Millace said.