WNY rescues team up to help save animals from Hurricane Ida

Western New York will soon be home to some rescue animals impacted by Hurricane Ida.

According to Ten Lives Club, several western New York rescues received an urgent plea Saturday night from Best Friends Animal Society. They needed help pulling animals from shelters in the path of Hurricane Ida and two organizations were able to pull cats and dogs: Ten Lives Club and Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.

Ten Lives Club

“We just couldn’t say no to helping. We were told that any animals without a commitment were in danger of being euthanized to make space for all the pets that will be displaced, so we banned together to help as many as we could,” said Kimberly LaRussa, Public Relations Manager for Ten Lives Club.

Ten Lives Club said it was able to take more cats than expected from reaching out to fosters who also didn’t want to see the cats left behind. Without the fosters and Best Friends Animal Society sponsoring transport, organizers said this would not have been possible.

A transport of dogs and cats will be arriving to Ten Lives Club in Blasdell Aug. 30. A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for any medical costs for the cats.

Buddy’s Second Chance is also looking for fosters to help save additional homeless and displaced dogs from Louisiana. Apply at BuddysRescue.org.

