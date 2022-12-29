WNY rescue agencies impacting lives during historic storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several Western New York emergency rescue agencies impacted several lives during one of Buffalo’s historic snowstorms.

The Buffalo Fire Department of Engine 4 had no hesitation in helping out a family of four from Florida who were stuck in their car for several hours.

Lt. Michael Kick tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person the family was near Abbot Road just down the block from his fire station.

“And they were wondering if they can take shelter, so we brought them in and they had a five-year-old girl, mother, and a dog,” Lt. Kick says. “So we brought them in the firehouse, and they ended up being here for almost three days.”

Yet Lt. Kick ensured Christmas still came by setting up a Christmas tree and getting some presents for the five-year-old girl.

“To have Christmas for somebody that will make a difference in their lives, and I’m sure it’s something she’ll remember forever,” he says. “ They live in Florida, and she got to be in one of Buffalo’s historic blizzards.”

In North Tonawanda, officers were also responding to several calls during the snowstorm, including a tour bus with about 60 people stuck near a ditch.

“So they made a decision to line all the people up and walk them through the snow about a mile away to the closest warming shelter there,” Police Chief Keith Glass of the North Tonawanda Police Department says.

Chief Glass says no one was hurt, but along with saving the tourists, there were dozens of people stuck in their cars that were also rescued.

“Our police mechanic put on a different hat that day and drove around with my officers to rescue people and help people out,” he says. “It shows the bravery of our officers, and I’m very grateful.”

Both say these kinds of actions is what Buffalo is all about.

“That’s what Buffalo is about, taking care of each other when times are tough,” says Lt. Kick. “We all pull together, and the good people outnumbered the bad people by far.”