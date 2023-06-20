WNY refugee organizations announce collaboration on World Refugee Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several organizations in Western New York are getting together to improve access to services for all refugees.

Buffalo’s five agencies that serve refugees and immigrants announced the new collaboration Tuesday called the Refugee Partnership of Western New York.

“Now that they have a formal partnership, it’s going to make it so much easier for people who are seeking services and be referred to other agencies,” says Senator Sean Ryan.

CEO Molly Carr of Jewish Family Services of WNY tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person the summer months are when WNY receives a high number of asylum seekers and refugees.

“It’s not that more people are coming, it’s more of how they’re coming have been changing for us, and that means we have to adapt to the work,” says Carr.

Organization leaders say this collaboration exemplifies what it means to be a Buffalonian.

“We firmly believe that welcoming immigrant people and supporting them to integrate into our community is a fulfillment of our responsibility as catholic Christians,” says President Deacon Steve Schumer of Catholic Charities of Buffalo.

This partnership aims to make for people to access the local services they need.

“We provide case management for 90 days,” says CEO Karen Andolina Scott of Journey’s End Refugee Services. “And it’s those integrated services who help them reach their goals including job placement and job training and English language acquisition.”

Click here to learn more about the collaborative partnership.