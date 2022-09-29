WNY receives almost $300,000 in federal funding for crime prevention

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Congressman Higgins, Mayor Brown, and Mayor Restaino announced on Thursday that the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls are receiving over $300,000 to increase public safety and reduce crime.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Justice Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program.

Buffalo was awarded $269,861 and Niagara Falls was awarded $36,827. Both cities can utilize the money in a way that best serves the needs of their community.

“Keeping our community safe remains one of my top priorities and the JAG program is one of the most useful tools the Buffalo Police Department has to fight and prevent crime and implement other necessary criminal justice reform and additional policing support. I thank Congressman Brian Higgins for helping to secure these funds that will provide us with an opportunity to further diversify our policing efforts to better serve our neighborhoods." - Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown