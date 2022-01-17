WNY prepares for second major snowfall of the season, here are some snow safety reminders

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ahead of snowfall across the state, Governor Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers to stay off the roads Sunday night and Monday.

“With the darkness and ice on the roads, this could be a very dangerous situation,” Gov. Hochul said.

Gov. Hochul said you should be ready to stay in.

“Have enough food, have enough batteries in your flashlights, be prepared for what’s happening this event and other events,” Gov. Hochul said.

Commissioner Jackie Bray from New York State Emergency Services said the concern is the rate of snowfall.

“It’s possible we will see 1-3 inches per hour across WNY,” Bray said.

“If there is a winter weather advisory in your area, or a driving ban, make sure you follow those rules,” AAA’s WNY and CNY director of Public Relations Elizabeth Carey said.

Carey AAA said if you have to leave make sure your car has blankets, snacks, water and jumper cables. And she said to drive with caution.

“Never slam on the breaks, make sure you apply steady pressure and steer in the direction you want to go in.”

Carey said if you do go off the road or get stuck, remember to stay in your car with your seat belt on until help does arrive.

“Don’t hesitate to call 911, that’s what they’re there for,” Carey said. “The only time you should exit your vehicle is to see if you need to clean your tailpipe if snow is accumulating.”

The City of Buffalo said:

Buffalo, NY - The City of Buffalo’s Department of Public Works is tracking the winter storm that is heading toward Western New York from the south. The current forecast from the National Weather Service has the snow starting in the the metro area at 9pm Sunday night and continuing through to Monday evening. A total accumulation of 12-18” is forecast by the NWS.



DPW crews are preparing by ensuring all snow fighting equipment is ready and scheduling crews to work throughout the duration of the event.



City of Buffalo residents are reminded of the importance of following alternate parking regulations on Monday and throughout the week following the end of the storm so that crews can clean up efficiently.



City of Buffalo residents are also advised that garbage and recycling pickup remains on schedule for Monday.

Across the state, the Department of Transportation is also getting ready.

“We are adjusting our personnel across the state to meet the demand,” New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said.

If you do need assistance from AAA, Carey said go to AAA.com or download the mobile app to put a request in quickest. And Dominguez said remember not to crowd plows.

“Do not go around the plow,” Dominguez said. “It is a hazardous condition if you try to do so.”