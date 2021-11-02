WNY prepares for Canadian travelers as border opens on November 8th

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time in 18 months, fully vaccinated Canadians will be able to cross the land border into Western New York.

The border opens on Monday, November 8th. If you are a Canadian citizen, all you will need to cross is your Canadian passport, and proof of vaccination. Unlike United States citizens travel into Canada, you will not need any sort of "ArriveCan" application, or a negative COVID-19 PCR test.

"We love our Canadian friends, but we also love our Canadian customers," said Jane Eshbaugh, the Director of Marketing at Holiday Valley Resort.

About 20-30% of Holiday Valley Resort's business is from Canadian customers, Eshbaugh estimates. That number was zero last year due to the border closure.

"I'm excited, but we're not out of the woods yet. I'm still nervous," she added.

Eshbaugh joins the growing list of people concerned over the Canadian policies surrounding the border opening, however. While no negative COVID-19 test is required to enter the United States, Canadians must administer a test while in the States to return.

“If you are vaccinated, that has to account for something. It has to be acknowledged and recognized. It has to be celebrated and embraced. Is the testing requirement absolutely essential … i would say not," said Rep. Brian Higgins (D, NY-26) who has applauded the Canadian government for opening the border, but believes the testing requirement is unsustainable.

In a letter sent to the Canadian ambassador Monday, he said the testing "will have adverse side effects that will harm our respective economic recoveries.”

COVID-19 PCR tests are covered by most United States health insurances at little or no cost, but for Canadians, they are forced to pay out of pocket - which in some cases can cost upwards of $300 CAD, according to Higgins.

In a press conference on Tuesday, United States Customs and Border Protection officers deferred all questions about post-arrival testing to the Canadian government.

"For the question about testing requirements about Canadians returning to Canada i would defer that question to the Canadian government,” said Matthew Davies, the Executive Director of the Department.

In the meantime, Rep. Higgins has offered up the idea of pop-up testing sites near border locations to incentivize Canadian travel.

All ports of entry will open during typical business hours on Monday, November 8th.