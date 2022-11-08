WNY police departments urging drivers to be mindful of auto thefts while leaving car unattended to warm up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several WNY police departments are urging drivers not to leave their vehicles unattended while it's being warmed up.

The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is spreading the reminder to alert drivers about leaving their cars running on their own.

"The vehicles are being unlocked with the keys inside, which seems to increase during the cold weather months," says Capt. Joseph Milosich of Community Services Bureau of Town of Tonawanda Police. "So a lot of people are starting their cars unattended in the morning to warm-up."

Capt. Milosich tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that drivers need to remove their valuables, lock their doors and even maybe invest in a steering wheel lock.

"In 2022, we started off where we were at one a day for a while," he says. "It wasn't limited to the Town of Tonawanda, it was the Western New York area where local law enforcement saw this increase."

The Cheektowaga Police Department is launching a "prevent theft" campaign for this particular reason.

"We want to remind people that even though you have a key fob and you start your car," says Chief Brian Gould of Cheektowaga Police Department. "And if you take the fob inside doesn't mean your car can be stolen some of the cars can be driven without the fob in it."

Chief Gould says it's against the law to leave your car unattended.

"So it's a good reminder that please don't leave your vehicle unsecured while running either the driveway, gas station, or convenience store," he says. "Sadly, there are people out there looking to take advantage of you, and it happens quickly; you won't be able to run out and stop them."

Both police departments say if you see something, say something by calling 9-1-1.