WNY photographer creates magical photo for young girl with brain tumor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The saying goes, 'a picture is worth a thousand words', and one photo taken in Western New York is nothing shy of it.

Pictured below is 5-year-old Evelyn, who goes by "Evie".

The young girl is battling an aggressive brain tumor known as atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor (AT/RT). The tumor is a very rare and fast-growing tumor in the brain and spinal cord.

This is something Evie has been fighting against since she was just 7 months old.

7ABC was able to get in touch with the photographer behind this magical photo.

The Studio on Seneca co-owner, Erin Moran, has been a professional photographer for the last eight years. She and her business partner, Kari Finehour, have owned the studio that sits on Seneca Street for the last three years.

When Moran asked to shoot family photos with Katie, Nick and their 5-year-old daughter Evelyn, she over-performed.

"Katie told me a little bit about Evelyn and a little bit of what they were looking for. They wanted some regular family photos and then she mentioned how much she loved Cinderella. She was trying to get Cinderella there," Moran said. "They arranged Cinderella and unfortunately for us at the studio, the timing got mixed up, so Cinderella showed up the day before we were there, an of course, Evelyn was overjoyed to meet her favorite princess."

The family took this cellphone photo with Evelyn's favorite Disney princess, Cinderella, who came to visit through a local organization.

However, Moran was able to add some Photoshop magic of her own, so that the precious moment could be cherished even more by the family.

"I found something that I thought was a magical forest, and it had a little chair in it that made it helpful for us because they were sitting on the couch, so that we were able to transform their living room into a fairy-tale forest, Moran said. "If you meet her, you know immediately that that's what she should have. She's just the sweetest little one. She actually didn't talk very much while we were there, but she was loudest when she put her hand on her mom's cheek and said she was her best friend and said she loved her to the moon and back."

It is a sweet photo that has touched Moran in more ways than one.

"We were so inspired by Evelyn that we said, what if we could do this for more kids," Moran said. "If it's a princess. If they want to be a superhero, if it's a little boy. You know, if you want to be Batman swinging in between buildings, we'll figure out a way!"