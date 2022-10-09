WNY Perinatal Bereavement Network host annual Walk to Remember to help parents never forget their lost babies

CHEEKTOWAGA N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York Perinatal Bereavement Network hosts their annual Walk to Remember in efforts to help parents never forget their babies they may have lost to miscarriages or still births. Aaron and Brieanne Sypniewski are the parents of baby Harper Sophia Sypniewski.

"I was 35 weeks pregnant and it was my second pregnancy. I thought I was going into labor again. I started having some pain so we went to the hospital and they couldn't find a heart beat," Brieanne said. "It was at that time we found out our baby had passed away."

Brieanne found out she endured a complete placental abruption. She said she had to have an emergency c-section and later found out she was internally bleeding causing her to lose her baby.

"She had no way to survive. So it was too late by the time we got to the hospital," she said.

Both share how that is the very reason they walk in the annual Walk to Remember. Western New York Perinatal Bereavement Network Executive Emily Doring said she too has lost a baby.

"I need a lot of help and support afterwards and thankfully I found Western New York Prenatal Bereavement Network," Doring said.

She said this walk means a great deal to her. It serves as a safe haven for families who have been through the same things. But also to spread awareness for infant loss.

"So i think the most important thing is just coming together today and knowing that we're not alone," Doring said. "And there's other people in the community that are going through the same things and that we can all support each other."

Aaron said this event gives him a sense of peace and has a piece of advice for anyone going through something similar as their family.

"So I think the best thing you can do is have a support system around you, lean on those people, talk about it, grieve, cry. Do all those things," he said. "But it's important I think to not just hold all that in and carry it with you for the rest of your life."

