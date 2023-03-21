WNY nonprofit advises using tick repellent in daily routine as CDC warns to be careful with ticks this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the spring months approach, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing a warning to help families stay protected when heading outside.

The CDC said to be extra careful about ticks this year.

Investigators around the northeastern part of the United States found on top of the spread of Lyme disease, during 2011 to 2019 there was also a rise in reported cases of babesiosis, it is a disease spread by ticks infected with babesia that can be severe in some cases.

There is a misunderstood concept that ticks can only be found in a wooded area. It can actually be found in a backyard, on sidewalks and parks.

It is a year-round problem as well.

An organization called Lyme WNY is a support system to help people who have gotten Lyme disease from a tick bite, on the path to recovery.

Founder, Rebecca Roll, said it can be a confusing and very lonely path to go on, but urges people to take precautions before it becomes a problem one would have to live with.

Lyme WNY chair and founder, Rebecca Roll said, "If you go outdoors, treat your body as if you are putting sunscreen on every single day. Even in the middle of winter, spray your gear down, spray your boots down with permethrin, spray skin down with something that is picaridin, it is something that is a peppermint product. It's safe. We recommend a product that is called Ranger Ready that carries both of those."

She adds to make this a daily routine.

She encourages to do a tick check because they can be as small as a period at the end of a sentence.

Roll said, "Don't be a 'secondary person', and what I mean by that is we can keep telling you, used these protective measures, use these tick measures an a lot of time people don't do it until it then happens to them. Then, they are calling us in a panic because a tick is attached. Then, they start using these precautionary measures. Don't wait for that aspect to happen in your life. Take care of it and be diligent right away."

According to the CDC, these are ways to remove a tick properly:

If you are bitten, do not panic

Use clean, fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to your skin's surface as possible

Pull upward with steady, even pressure

Don't twist or jerk the tick; this can cause the mouth-parts to break off and remain in the skin

After removing the tick, thoroughly clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol or soap and water

Notify your doctor about the bite

In order to keep the topic of ticks on top of people's minds, Lyme WNY is hosting a screening on Wednesday, May 10, in East Aurora at 6 p.m.

The free, public viewing is called "Lyme WNY Presents a Screening of The Quiet Epidemic".

Guests can register for free on Eventbrite.