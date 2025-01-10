WNY Natives in LA urging Bills fans to gather on Sunday at California Bills Backer's Bars

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As fires continue to destroy parts of Los Angeles, Western New York natives living in California are dealing with the devastation.

Anthony Mariani is originally from Clarence and moved to Los Angeles in 2011. He is the Co-President of the Los Angeles Bill's Backers Chapter and says, "What you see on TV is not even close to as bad as it is here live. You try to get numb I guess to the smoke but you really can't to the fires. You see it. It's still going! It's four days now. We're on day four and probably have another couple of days before it's completely out."

Lauren Wallenfels is originally from Williamsville and says, "I moved here 5 years ago. A City full of hopes and dreams and seeing so many people's dreams and hard work literally crumbling down is beyond devastating. We're just prepared to evacuate at any moment."

She says Bills Mafia is working hard to show their support for the victims of the fires and explains, "We are such a big community. Everyone is so willing to help and I just think being around everyone on Sunday is going to be so important because not only will we be obviously cheering on the Bills but just being there to comfort one another."

