WNY native in Michigan during shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chaos on the Michigan State University Campus broke out on Monday night when an active shooter opened fire on campus.

“We were all told to stay inside,” said Owen Quinlivan.

Quinlivan says the shooter started in the student center, a place students study and grab food.

“I live in a house with like 20 other dudes and it’s likely a lot of us would be there if it weren’t for that meeting,” Quinlivan said.

Quinlivan recorded some videos outside his housing complex window as authorities scoured the campus for the gunman.

Three students died and five others were injured in the attack.

The 43 year old gunman was found around midnight with a self-inflicted gunshot wound off campus.

“We see this stuff on TV and we never really think it would impact you and your community,” he said.

Quinlivan says he doesn’t personally know anyone who was injured, but says it’s an eerie sad feeling on campus right now. All campus activities are canceled for at least the next 48 hours.