"We weren't taking any chances this time." WNY Native evacuates Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton

NAPLES, F.L. (WKBW) — A Western New York Native is on the road to Tennessee as he evacuates from Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton.

Chris Hoffman left his home in Naples, Florida on Monday and says he's seen nothing but bumper-to-bumper traffic near some major cities.

He tells us his journey to the Florida-Georgia state line took hours and he waited 40 minutes to get gas at one point.

"Everybody is trying to be patient but everyone is very very nervous," Hoffman said about drivers on the road.

Hoffman is a manager at a restaurant in Naples. He says he and his staff shut down the establishment and removed every piece of equipment, furniture, and artwork. He says the business lost some equipment because of a storm surge from Hurricane Helene.

"We weren't taking any chances this time," Hoffman said. "The last 48 hours before getting on the road it was fast and furious. Get it packed up. Get it ready."

Hoffman says the storm will be detrimental to the hospitality industry in Florida.

"Hospitality is such a big part of Naples and Fort Myers and Marco Islands," Hoffman said. "You feel for the staff and the team members because you want to take precautions so everyone is safe but you also want to get back up and running so these guys have their income back."

Hoffman says he's got friends and neighbors who are also evacuating. He's also keeping in touch with his staff members who are choosing to ride out the storm.

Officials in Tampa are urging folks to evacuate before the storm makes landfall.