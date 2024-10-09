WNY Native braces for Hurricane Milton after being rescued from Hurricane Ian two years ago

FORT MEYERS, Fla. (WKBW) — Western New York Native Jay Stoddard and his wife live in the Fort Myers area and are now bracing for Hurricane Milton. It comes right on the heels of Hurricane Helene's devastating landfall in Florida.

Jay Stoddard

"It's going to be devastating no matter where it hits," he said. "It just doesn't seem like we can catch a break here in Southwest Florida."

I introduced you to Stoddard two years ago after Hurricane Ian. He was keeping an eye on his boat when a strong gust of wind disconnected it from the dock, leaving him trapped on the boat while it started drifting away. He had no choice but to ride out the Category 4 storm.

United States Coast Guard

The next day the US Coast Guard found Jay and hoisted him to safety.

"We lost our boat, and our life was kind of pretty much uprooted there a couple years ago. September 28, we'll never forget that date, but we, you know, we persevered," he said. "I would have left during Ian, had I known what it was, what it was going to be like. So we're not taking any chances this time."

WKBW

This is their new 58-foot boat tied up on a river in Fort Myers. Stoddard said he is taking no chances this time.

"Our fingers are crossed. It's our home. You know, a lot of people have boats, but they have homes to go to and that's our home," Stoddard said.

As of early Tuesday evening, Milton had once again strengthened to a Category 5 storm.

"Two years ago, it was heading on the same exact path, and at the last minute, it just took a dead turn to the east, and it came right at us. And God forbid that happens again. And because this is quite the storm," he said.

Jay Stoddard

Stoddard and his wife are now hunkering down with other Western New Yorkers in a high-rise building.

WKBW

Stoddard: We're going to just sit and wait and then and hope for the best.

Mirand: It must be nice knowing you have another Western New Yorker taking you guys in

Stoddard: Exactly. And there's another couple here from Jamestown, and they have a place on Fort Myers Beach that was destroyed in Hurricane Ian and they're here with us too. We got six of us Western New York Bills fans all here hanging out together.