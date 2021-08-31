Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

WNY Mobile OPS hosting basket raffle

items.[0].image.alt
Taylor Epps
Rashone Scott-Williams rides around Buffalo's Riverside Neighborhood, battling the opioid epidemic
Rashone Scott-Williams rides around Buffalo's Riverside Neighborhood, battling the opioid epidemic
Posted at 6:10 AM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 06:10:11-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York Mobile Overdose Prevention Services is hosting a basket raffle and vendor fair Tuesday, as part of International Overdose Awareness Day.

The event runs from noon to 4:00 P.M. at the James Dockery Community Center at 800 Sycamore Street in Buffalo, and will raise funds for the organization.

The non-profit provides in-home and on-demand access to NARCAN training, a drug which helps treat an overdose in emergency situations.

For more information on the organization, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716