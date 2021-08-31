WNY Mobile OPS hosting basket raffle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York Mobile Overdose Prevention Services is hosting a basket raffle and vendor fair Tuesday, as part of International Overdose Awareness Day.

The event runs from noon to 4:00 P.M. at the James Dockery Community Center at 800 Sycamore Street in Buffalo, and will raise funds for the organization.

The non-profit provides in-home and on-demand access to NARCAN training, a drug which helps treat an overdose in emergency situations.

