WNY MMA host free women's defense classes to bring empowerment to community

BUFFALO, NY — A Buffalo MMA fitness center has been hosting free all-women's self-defense classes for years to ensure the safety of women in their everyday lives.

According to a study from the University of Oregon self-defense classes are shown to decrease women's fear and anxiety about being attacked while increasing confidence and self-esteem at the same time.

The University of Oregon says women who enroll in self-defense classes are almost 60-percent less likely to be sexually assaulted but besides the safety benefit, they also provide women with the tools and empowerment to feel confident they can hold their own.

“When they get to actually learn strategies and movements, while enacting a genuinely worst case scenario, here's what you can do, it’s a really empowering thing,” said Kate Allen, Manager and part-owner of Western New York Mixed Martial Arts.

Its what Western New York Mixed Martial Arts (WNY MMA) has been doing for years through their free all-women’s defense class, ensuring women can handle any scenario they may come across where they are unsafe or being attacked through the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu class.

"This experience that is going to not turn you into Superwoman, We should say that right away, but it is going to give you some practical things that you can walk away with right away. They're going to help you feel safer, help you be safer,” said Allen.

During the class students will be taught by Dusty Mueckl and Allen, bringing together all women to learn how to be safe.

“II means so much to be able to provide a community that not only teaches of specific skill, but it develops this community of just trust with women and knowing that there's other people out there to support you,” said Mueckl.

Plus you can join regardless of any barriers, you think you may have.

“You don't have to be big, you don't have to be strong, because obviously I'm none of those things, but I feel more than confident about protecting myself because it is for everybody type. It is for every age group,” said Mueckl.

This class is LGBTQ+ friendly so all women are welcome.

The class is free for all and starts at 11 a.m. at WNY MMA’s North Buffalo location at 225 Great Arrow Avenue Suite #114, you can also call the fitness center for more information at 716-898-8924