WNY man who attended rally gives firsthand account of attempted assassination of former President Trump

Reaction to former President Donald Trump selecting Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate
Posted at 6:42 PM, Jul 15, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another firsthand account of this weekend's attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, this one from a Western New Yorker who was at the rally.

The rally was held in Butler, Pennsylvania, which is only about a three-hour drive from Buffalo.

It's an even shorter distance from our Southern Tier, which is where Brooks Anderson lives.

Anderson was at the rally when the 20-year-old gunman started shooting toward the stage as former President Trump was addressing thousands of his supporters.

Anderson joined Voices on Monday and shared his firsthand account of the assassination attempt. You can watch the conversation in the video player above.

7 News spoke to local Republican leaders about their reaction to the attempted assassination, which you can watch below.

'The country is so polarized': Local GOP members react to Trump assassination attempt

