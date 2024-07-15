WNY man who attended rally gives firsthand account of attempted assassination of former President Trump

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another firsthand account of this weekend's attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, this one from a Western New Yorker who was at the rally.

The rally was held in Butler, Pennsylvania, which is only about a three-hour drive from Buffalo.

It's an even shorter distance from our Southern Tier, which is where Brooks Anderson lives.

Anderson was at the rally when the 20-year-old gunman started shooting toward the stage as former President Trump was addressing thousands of his supporters.

Anderson joined Voices on Monday and shared his firsthand account of the assassination attempt. You can watch the conversation in the video player above.