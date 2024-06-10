WNY man waiting for a double lung and heart transplant to become 'living heart donor'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Have you ever heard of a living heart donor?

According to the United Network For Organ Sharing, it's very rare but 7 News has learned A Western New Yorker waiting for a double lung and heart transplant has signed up to do it.

"They said 'Would you like to donate your heart if someone could use it?, and without skipping a beat I said absolutely," explained 38-year-old Patrick McDonald from the City of Tonawanda.

McDonald recently found out he is a candidate for a double lung and heart transplant. He also learned he will become a living heart donor because in his case, doctors believe it's easier and safer to transplant the lungs and heart as one unit.

According to McDonald, his health started to deteriorate after he had COVID-19 and then recurring bouts with pneumonia.

"I had an emergency lobectomy two years ago that removed two-thirds of my right lung. My legs deteriorated. I had to learn how to walk again," said McDonald.

The father of eight is currently at NYU Medical in Manhattan where he has been for more than a month.

"I will be headed home to spend as much quality time with my family until my donor comes through. So, I'm just waiting on that call," McDonald said.

"Most people have never heard of a living heart donor and there's a very good reason for this. It rarely happens," explained Anne Paschke a spokesperson at United Network For Organ Sharing.

Paschke said since 1988 there have only been 43 living heart donor transplants.

"The heart lung that goes from one deceased donor into a living patient allows the heart that is being removed from that patient to be transplanted into another living patient," said Paschke.

McDonald is happy to learn his heart will be able to save someone else but he also knows a registered organ donor will have to pass away for him to survive.

"Even though nobody knows their expiration date...when it's put into perspective like that for you I think it gives you all the reason in the world to enjoy every minute of every day," said McDonald.

A GoFundMe has been set up for McDonald here and a benefit will be held on August 4 at the Eldredge Club in the City of Tonawanda.