WNY man arrested by federal agents in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (WKBW) — A Western New York man was arrested by federal agents in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Sunday on drug-related conspiracy charges, according to the Miami Herald.

The Miami Herald reports 53-year-old Peter G. Gerace is in the custody of Homeland Security. He was scheduled to appear in federal court Monday before being transferred back to New York.

Gerace, the owner and president of Pharaoh's Gentlemen's Club in Cheektowaga, was recently interviewed by 7 Eyewitness News as Pharaoh's was one of more than 90 bars and restaurants in WNY to sue NYS over the indoor dining curfew.

7 Eyewitness News has reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo, we are waiting to hear back.