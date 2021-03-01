Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

WNY man arrested by federal agents in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Handcuffs
Posted at 4:04 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 16:04:51-05

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (WKBW) — A Western New York man was arrested by federal agents in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Sunday on drug-related conspiracy charges, according to the Miami Herald.

The Miami Herald reports 53-year-old Peter G. Gerace is in the custody of Homeland Security. He was scheduled to appear in federal court Monday before being transferred back to New York.

Gerace, the owner and president of Pharaoh's Gentlemen's Club in Cheektowaga, was recently interviewed by 7 Eyewitness News as Pharaoh's was one of more than 90 bars and restaurants in WNY to sue NYS over the indoor dining curfew.

7 Eyewitness News has reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo, we are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources