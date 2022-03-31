WNY Land Conservancy and Providence Farm Collective partner to increase access to fresh local food

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Western New York Land Conservancy and Providence Farm Collective have announced a partnership to save farmland and increase access to fresh local food.

The organizations will host a virtual event Thursday at 7 p.m. to introduce the partnership to the community. The event will be live on YouTube and registration is required to get a link to view the event.

The Providence Farm Collective (PFC) is a non-profit organization that leases farmland in Orchard Park. Nearly 300 refugee, immigrant, and Black farmers grow healthy food there. The PFC is partnering with the Western New York Land Conservancy to raise money to buy land and add needed infrastructure.

"The Land Conservancy will permanently protect the farm with a conservation easement, and the farmers will always have land to call home," a release says.