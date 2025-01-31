WNY ice dancer shares emotional message after figure skaters were killed in plane crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several members of the U.S. Figure Skating community were among those killed when a passenger jet and Black Hawk military helicopter collided near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday.

U.S. Figure Skating said the athletes, coaches and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas.

"We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts. We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available." - U.S. Figure Skating

Among those who attended the camp was East Aurora native Kaitlin Hawayek. The ice dancer, who was just named an alternate for Team USA at the Olympics, posted an emotional message on Instagram saying she was home safe after taking an earlier flight.