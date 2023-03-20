WNY hunger relief organizations prepare after cut to SNAP Emergency Allotments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A safety net for some Western New Yorkers has disappeared leaving them with less money to feed their families.

The SNAP Emergency Allotment Program began in March of 2020 but came to an end three weeks ago. The program automatically gave families the maximum amount of benefits for their household size for grocery shopping and to help with hardship during the pandemic.

Those benefits were cut in February leaving many people in Western New York looking for new ways to make ends meet.

"This was an incredible impact for families who are facing food insecurity," says Catherine Shick, Public Relations Manager with FeedMore WNY, "The SNAP additional allotments help so many people in what we know is a time of historic inflation, and with the ending of these SNAP Emergency Allotments we know that more people are going to be more vulnerable and more food insecure."

According to the Center of Budget and Policy Priorities SNAP Emergecy Allotments kept an estimated 4.2 million people above the poverty line in the last quarter of 2021 alone. Without the benefits every SNAP household will now receive at least $95 less per month, and in some cases $250 less.

It's an issues being seen first hand on the front lines of hunger relief organizations as smaller food pantries like West Side Community Services try to prepare for additional need.

"I think we anticipate greater need," said Mary Schaefer, Senior Manager of Operations for West Side Community Services which runs the Provisions 139 Food Pantry, "From the people we already see and additional people that have had to use a pantry before just because the reduction if benefits for some people might be really high."

Provisions 139 not only offers healthy food options, but also pet food, hygiene items and diapers.

"We also anticipate the need for those things potentially increasing because peoples other forms of income might now need to go to food," added Schaefer.

Schafer suggests that if you are looking to help bridge the gap to donate to organizations like FeedMore WNY or directly to the pantries themselves.

"Unfortunately I don't think it's going away any time soon. There will always be need for additional food access in neighborhoods like this."