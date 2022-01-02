Watch
WNY hospitals welcome first babies of 2022

Posted at 8:10 PM, Jan 01, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Celia Rose Christopher, that's the name of Western New York's first baby born in 2022.

Her parents are over the moon for their second child. The baby was born at 12:08 at Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo. Celia’s parents were plenty surprised when Celia decided to show up nearly 3 weeks early, just after the ball dropped.

“To be honest with you, we didn't think that we were going to have a shot because she was coming at like, 11:30. So, we actually thought she would be like an 11:45-baby. We were taking bets with the nurses and the doctors and the next thing you know it was 12:08 and there she was,” said Amanda Christopher, Celia's mother.

Celia Rose Christopher was born at 12:08 at Sister’s Hospital in Buffalo on New Year's Day.

Celia is a special name for the Christophers, it's the name of Amanda's late mother.

Only 15 minutes later at Oishei Children’s Hospital, that health care facility welcomed their first baby of 2022.

Emerald Thrist and Kenion Jones of Buffalo, N.Y. welcomed daughter Promise Jones at 12:21 a.m. on January 1, 2022.

Promise Jones was born at 12:21am. Her parents, Emerald Thrist and Kenion Jones are her parents. Promise was born at 34 weeks. She is currently being cared for by doctors and nurses Oishei’s neonatal intensive care unit.

