WNY Heroes hosts back to school drive for veteran families

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — WNY Heroes is hosting a back to school drive for veteran families.

"Operation Backpack" will offer backpacks and other school supplies for families in with children in Pre K through 12th grade. In order to pick up supplies, the veteran in the family must bring in two items:

- DD-214 (Discharge papers)

- Birth Certificate

You must also fill out an application with WNY Heroes. Click here to access the application.

The drive is from 9AM-6PM at 1001 East Delavan Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14215