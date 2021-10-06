WNY girl scout earns award after saving neighbor's life after lawnmower rolled on top of her

DELEVAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New York girl scout has earned a lifesaving award after saving her neighbor's life after the neighbor's zero-turn lawnmower rolled on top of her.

Seventh grader Leah Jorgensen from Delevan looked out the window and saw the neighbor accidentally roll her lawnmower on top of herself, back in May.

Jorgensen told her mother what happened and called 911, and went door to door with her to find people to help lift the lawnmower.

“It was kind of something I couldn’t comprehend. I was nervous, but I wanted to make sure she was okay. It was just a bunch of jumbled emotions all at the same time,” Jorgensen said. “But I felt confident that they believed in me. Being a Girl Scout definitely prepared me. Miss Teresa taught us first aid, what to do in an emergency situation, and to be prepared.”

Jogensen then provided shock prevention by fetching a blanket, getting an umbrella to shield her from the sun, and talking to the neighbor to keep her calm and as comfortable as possible until the ambulance arrived.