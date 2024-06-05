WNY Foster Closet to raffle unique Little Tikes coupe cars and other items to benefit kids in care

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The WNY Foster Closet organization has partnered with several groups to help students start this school year off on the right foot.

On Saturday, July 8, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., the organization will have an event at The Pink Cow. it will include activities like basket raffles, face painting and a bounce house.

You will also have a chance to win recreated Little Tike coupe cars that were created by people around the community and West Herr employees. The cars have all kinds of designs including the Buffalo Bills, the Sabres, Spiderman, Barbie and Garfield.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to help purchase sneakers for students to start the year right with a brand-new pair of shoes.

The Pink Cow will have presale tickets available for the event up until the day of the event. Presale tickets for the coupe cars are available le via the WNY Foster Closet Facebook page.