WNY Foster Closet finds new home after being pushed out of Eastern Hills Mall

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — WNY Foster Closet finds new home inside the Mckinley Mall after being pushed out of Eastern Hills Mall.

The founder Cheryl Flick was surrounded by longtime supporters and state representatives for Tuesday’s big day.

A foster parent who’s a longtime client tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person she depends on the foster closet immensely.

“I’ve been coming here for four and a half years. I’ve adopted my two boys now, and I help out as much as I can, but it was so helpful when I was fostering,” says Abby Fritz, a foster parent. “And we had multiple placements over a six month period to be able to utilize the foster closet. They do so much for the community.”

One of the board members of the organizations says at first the team were in panic mode since they didn’t have an immediate place to relocate.

This comes after they say they were kicked out of Eastern Hills Mall earlier this year.

But they say moving to Mckinley Mall turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

“We’re a little bit more accessible especially to the people in the inner city and the grandmas who are taking the children in that may not have a car since we’re right on the bus route,” says Brittney Maeder, a board member of WNY Foster Closet.

The store has clothes for premature babies up until teens all free of charge for foster families.

“We pride ourselves on is everything the child gets when they get reunified to go home they take these items with them so these items stay with that child,” Maeder says.

The organization depends heavily on the community’s donations to keep up the demand and their bills.

“We don’t get state funding. We don’t get funding from the agencies,” says the board member. “West Herr has been an integral part in our donations.”

Others are encouraging you to stand by what Western New York is known for–being a good neighbor.

“If you have good toys bring it to the Mckinley Mall here at the WNY Foster Closet,” says Ronald Toczek, a foster parent. “Goodwill is all great organizations, but you’re helping out not just the families that are fostering, but helping the child that’s in need. Because once they get the clothes. That’s there’s forever.”

Click here if you’d like to donate and learn more about WNY Foster Closet.