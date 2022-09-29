WNY Food System Report released Thursday morning

BUFFALO, NY — Due to food insecurity that was amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic ,the Western New York Foundation and the Southern Tier West Development Foundation launched the Regional Food System report that began in 2021 and officially was unveiled on Thursday.
“Somebody asked me, ‘Why now, why today? Why so long?’ All I had to say was 'yes why now why so long?' We eat we consume and we waste,” said Beth Gosch, Executive Director of WNY Foundation.
The 239 paged report broke down where connecting consumers to farmers and farmers to land can improve and begin the new initiative Food Future Western New York.
The new initiative will be focused on establishing a Food and Racial Equity Council, create a fund for People of color food suppliers, and farmers and plan ways to establish an easier food distribution system.
Through the 18-month assessment the organizers of the Food System report found three-fourths of farmers in need did not reach out for help financially due to complicated applications or too much collateral.
"Anybody's actions can contribute positively to the ripple effect of creating this food system. We are looking to build resilience, equity, and wealth generation," said Kimberly LaMendola the Project Manager of NYSOG.
The new initiative, organizers say will be completed in 10 to 20 years.
For now, food pantries are the boots on the ground serving rural communities that struggle to access fresh produce, like FeedMore WNY's Farm Market truck.
"Not a lot people can go to stores to get this kind of stuff so it is a great privelige to be out here for them to actually experience it for themselves, and even if its cold out here we will be freezing waiting for them to get here,” said Hennrii Riley, truck driver for FeedMore.
You can find the complete report here.