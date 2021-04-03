WNY finds different ways to celebrate ahead of Easter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Easter is almost here, and there are several ways Western New Yorkers are celebrating.

First, we checked in with Maureen's floral shop on Ellicott Street downtown - where the Easter Bunny made a stop on one of his busiest days of the year!

"He's here to give out eggs filled with candy and a flower to each child that comes. And he just is out there, he's eating his carrots and he's waving to the children and he's having a great time," said owner Maureen Bartley.

Bartley said after a tough year, it's time the community felt good and cheerful.

"It's still a much, much, much more exciting year for children, for adults, for churches on a limited basis, everything - but we're inching back into normalcy," she said.

Next on our list is going on a Easter Egg hunt. Saturday marked the first Easter Egg Hunt on Hertel Avenue, hosted by the Hertel Business Association.

More than 1,000 toy-filled eggs were just waiting to be found in an area that stretched all the way from Delaware Avenue to Dash's Market.

And when you're done egg hunting, it's time for some last-minute shopping at the Broadway Market.

"Platzak, and then we got horseradish and then a bushel of pussy willows as well," said Cari Krajewski from Buffalo.

After not being able to have folks do the traditional shopping last year, the people, pierogi and beloved horseradish are back.

"It's nice seeing everyone happy, shopping. It's really nice," said Carri Przepiora from Amherst.